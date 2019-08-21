GameStop Corp. (GME) Analysts See $-0.22 EPS; Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (EBR) Shorts Lowered By 17.23%

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $-0.22 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 540.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GameStop Corp.’s analysts see -414.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 4.21 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Disagreement on Financial Reporting, Policies, Practices; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaving After Three Months in Role; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand

Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR) had a decrease of 17.23% in short interest. EBR’s SI was 778,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.23% from 940,100 shares previously. With 374,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S A American Depos (NYSE:EBR)’s short sellers to cover EBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 315,946 shares traded. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – EletrobrÃ¡s (NYSE:EBR) has risen 132.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EBR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINMIN: NO SENSE GIVING UP ON ELETROBRAS GOLDEN SHARE; 27/03/2018 – ELETROBRAS SHARE ISSUANCE PENDING CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s deputy mines and energy secretary to resign; 22/05/2018 – Eletrobras privatization decree will not be voted on -Brazil House speaker; 17/04/2018 – Brazil looking to privatize Eletrobras via share offering -minister; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eletrobras’ Ba3 Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 11/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S GUARDIA SAYS GOV’T EXPECTS ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION TO BE IMPLEMENTED THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – ELETROBRAS CEO SAYS PRIVATIZATION DECREE EXPECTED FOR TOMORROW; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S COLNAGO SAYS ELETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION STILL A GOV’T PRIORITY, BUT THERE IS A RISK THAT REVENUE FROM PRIVATIZATION MAY BE BOOKED ONLY AT THE START OF NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL LAWMAKER ALELUIA COMMENTS ON ELETROBRAS CMTE SESSION

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $349.76 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Among 5 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GameStop has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.40’s average target is 174.85% above currents $3.42 stock price. GameStop had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 20. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of GME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GameStop Corp. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt owns 94,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 149,663 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 11,500 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 84,244 shares. 80,517 are held by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 25,761 shares in its portfolio. Advent Cap Management De invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,359 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 321,488 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 12,932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated reported 42,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 39,000 are held by Axa. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 103,662 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 98,122 shares. Muhlenkamp invested in 232,937 shares.