GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.68%. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.