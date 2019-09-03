GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.31
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.68%. Insiders owned 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.
