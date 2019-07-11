GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.85%. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.