GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.85%. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.