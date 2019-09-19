GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.78 N/A 3.93 11.94

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $46.33, which is potential -1.38% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 16.77% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.