GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|2.52
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.35% respectively. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
