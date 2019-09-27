GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.52 N/A 0.98 17.15

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.35% respectively. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.