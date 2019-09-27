GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|13
|0.63
|6.63M
|1.09
|13.18
Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|50,843,558.28%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.