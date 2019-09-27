GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

We will be contrasting the differences between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 13 0.63 6.63M 1.09 13.18

Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 50,843,558.28% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.