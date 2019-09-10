GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
