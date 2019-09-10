GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.