GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Since GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.84 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.