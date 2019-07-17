GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

We will be comparing the differences between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 9.90 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was less bullish than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.