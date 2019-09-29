GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 261.23M 2.03 10.49

Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,458,570,630.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 29.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.9%. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Competitively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.