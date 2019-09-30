GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 80 -2.34 39.27M 8.17 10.58

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Evercore Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 49,105,914.72% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential upside is 13.02% and its consensus price target is $89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.7% respectively. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. Comparatively, Evercore Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.