GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.41 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.3%. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.