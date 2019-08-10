GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|143
|3.41
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.3%. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
