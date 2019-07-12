GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

We are comparing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|9
|13.35
|N/A
|0.27
|33.39
Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.32% respectively. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
|0.44%
|1.78%
|2.69%
|10.11%
|5.66%
|10.77%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
