GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

We are comparing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.35 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.32% respectively. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.