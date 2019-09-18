GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparing side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.23%. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
