GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Comparing side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.23%. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.