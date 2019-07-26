GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
