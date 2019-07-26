GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Contrasting side by side

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.