GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,899,453.09% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.