GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|95
|0.00
|6.56M
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|6,899,453.09%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
