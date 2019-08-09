GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparing side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.50 N/A 0.73 11.23

Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has 16.77% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.