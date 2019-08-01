GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparison side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.51%. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.