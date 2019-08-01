GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparison side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.51%. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
