GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s rivals.

Dividends

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s rivals beat GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.