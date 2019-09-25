GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21.25, which is potential 25.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has stronger performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.