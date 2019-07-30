GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Contrasting side by side

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.22 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Recommendations

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 23.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.9% respectively. 53.87% are GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.