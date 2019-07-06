GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

We are comparing GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.68 N/A 3.83 5.08 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.95 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GAMCO Investors Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GAMCO Investors Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GAMCO Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 24.74% respectively. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.