GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.65 N/A 3.83 5.31 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 17.51% respectively. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.