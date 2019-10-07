GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

As Asset Management businesses, GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,707,006.37% 0% 80.2% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 6.63%. Insiders owned 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 9 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.