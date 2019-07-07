GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.68 N/A 3.83 5.08 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.04 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. About 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.