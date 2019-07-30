GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.72 N/A 3.83 5.08 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GAMCO Investors Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 29.29% respectively. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.31%. Competitively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.