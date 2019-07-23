GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.66 N/A 3.83 5.08 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.