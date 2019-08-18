GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

We will be contrasting the differences between GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 36.46%. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.