GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GAMCO Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,899,518.97% 0% 80.2% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 321,868,439.47% 15.3% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 23.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 17.6% respectively. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.