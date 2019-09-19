GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With 57161 (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and 57161 (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.74 N/A 3.83 5.31 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 65.24% respectively. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors 57161.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.