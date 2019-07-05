GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) Forms $19.47 Double Bottom; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped By $1.17 Million Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 86.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 27,190 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 58,720 shares with $2.57M value, up from 31,530 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $143.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32M shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP NAMES KJETEL DIGRE SVP OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS NOTHING IN PERMIAN WOULD BE `ACCRETIVE’ TO SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) formed double bottom with $18.50 target or 5.00% below today’s $19.47 share price. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) has $537.57M valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 7,067 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 25.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 06/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO EXITED DLB, BIIB, SMPL, AA, MAXR IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.92% STAKE IN SPARTON CORPORATION; 05/04/2018 – CINCINNATI BELL HOLDER GAMCO SUPPORTING THREE BOARD CANDIDATES; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.26% STAKE IN CTS CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO BOOSTED DPS, HAWK, DWDP, GCP, TXT IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors Ended 1Q With Cash of $27.4M, Investments of $31.4 M, and Gross Debt of $64.2M

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 99,302 shares to 367,267 valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 91,579 shares and now owns 62,823 shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204 were accumulated by Covington Cap. Cooperman Leon G owns 0.01% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 8,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 900 shares. 54,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Mcf Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Axa has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 26,811 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 12,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 151 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,585 shares. Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 23,800 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) or 503,680 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0% or 416,420 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 13,999 shares.