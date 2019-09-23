GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 1.68 N/A 3.83 5.31 The India Fund Inc. 21 66.93 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GAMCO Investors Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GAMCO Investors Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors The India Fund Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.