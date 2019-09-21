GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparison side by side

Since GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.31 State Street Corporation 60 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, State Street Corporation has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GAMCO Investors Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively State Street Corporation has a consensus price target of $62.33, with potential upside of 3.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats GAMCO Investors Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.