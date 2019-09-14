GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) Contrasting side by side

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.74 N/A 3.83 5.31 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 19.87 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 2.46%. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.