GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparing side by side

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.51 N/A 3.83 5.31 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. GAMCO Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 76.1%. Insiders owned 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.