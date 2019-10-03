GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Contrasting side by side

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,840,000.00% 0% 80.2% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 21.27%. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.