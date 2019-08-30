GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparing side by side

Both GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 3.83 5.31 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.08 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GAMCO Investors Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 23.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 77.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.