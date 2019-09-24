GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 80.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing GAMCO Investors Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. N/A 20 5.31 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

GAMCO Investors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GAMCO Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GAMCO Investors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GAMCO Investors Inc.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.