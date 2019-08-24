GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.60 N/A 3.83 5.31 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.87 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. GAMCO Investors Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 21.9% respectively. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.