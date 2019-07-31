GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.72 N/A 3.83 5.08 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.23 N/A 2.27 9.78

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GAMCO Investors Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAMCO Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 8.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 55.29%. About 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.