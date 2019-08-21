GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

Since GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.60 N/A 3.83 5.31 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.40 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates GAMCO Investors Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GAMCO Investors Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.