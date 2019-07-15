GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.71 N/A 3.83 5.08 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.