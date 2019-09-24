Gamco Investors (GBL) Valuation Declined While Denali Advisors Lifted by $610,831 Its Holding; Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $9.04 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 44,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 771,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.26M, down from 816,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $207.92. About 663,175 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) by 21290.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 32,149 shares as the company's stock declined 4.29% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, up from 151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gamco Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 8,427 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 157,000 shares to 308,700 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,400 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news: Associated Capital Group, Inc. Commences Offer to Exchange (September 27, 2018); Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Redeem $50 Million (50%) of Its Series E Auction Rate Preferred Shares (June 11, 2019); Gabelli Funds Announces Capt. Todd Insler, United Airlines Board Member as Keynote Speaker at 25th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference (August 26, 2019); Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Rights Offering for Common Shares Record Date and Summary of Terms (September 23, 2019); Dennis J. DeCore Named Managing Director of Active ETF Initiatives (August 29, 2019).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBL shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 6.34 million shares or 1.65% less from 6.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) or 43,540 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 11,238 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 41,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.53% or 160,093 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 477,962 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 204 shares stake. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 16,503 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 12,077 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 159,385 shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $83.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 37,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).