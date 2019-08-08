GAMCO Investors (GBL) to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019; Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (VVPR) SI Increased By 282.52%

Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVPR) had an increase of 282.52% in short interest. VVPR’s SI was 133,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 282.52% from 34,900 shares previously. With 269,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s short sellers to cover VVPR’s short positions. The SI to Vivopower International Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.56%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 10,337 shares traded. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) has declined 19.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.61% the S&P500. Some Historical VVPR News: 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER- MINORITY INTERESTS REPRESENT 14.5% OWNERSHIP IN 47 MW DC SOLAR PROJECT IN MAXTON CAROLINA, 10% OWNERSHIP IN 43 MW DC SOLAR PROJECT IN BLADEN COUNTY; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC VVPR.O – VIVOPOWER WILL RECEIVE A CASH CONSIDERATION OF $11.4 MLN; 28/05/2018 – VivoPower International PLC Enters into Agreement to Sell Interests in North Carolina Projects; 25/04/2018 VivoPower International PLC Announces its Official Designation as a Certified B Corporation; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO’S MINORITY INTERESTS IN 2 OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO SUBSIDIARY OF NEW ENERGY SOLAR; 28/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL INTERESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA PROJECTS; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC – IS ALSO EXPLORING NEW INITIATIVES AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH POWER OFFTAKERS; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER- SALE WILL RESULT IN NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $10.2 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS IMMEDIATE ADJUSTMENT TO CARRYING VALUE OF MINORITY INTERESTS OF $21.6 MLN; 28/05/2018 – VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL – IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANY PARTIES FOR SECURING CO-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL/SALE OF ITS 1.8GW US DEVELOPMENT PORTFOLIO

GAMCO Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. GAMCO Investors Inc’s current price of $18.77 translates into 0.11% yield. GAMCO Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 20,158 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 02/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.84% STAKE IN BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 09/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS SAYS INTENDS TO SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT JAMES CHADWICK, MATTHEW GOLDFARB, JUSTYN PUTNAM TO CINCINNATI BELL’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.02% STAKE IN HERC HOLDINGS INC; 17/05/2018 – GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO 1Q AVG AUM $42.5B; 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares Maintains Its Dividend Rate At 5.00% – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KKR Enters Exclusive Negotiations with GBL for Webhelp Group – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $518.25 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.9 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 3,438 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 84,133 shares. Legal General Gru Plc reported 701 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 9,638 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 14,133 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 416,420 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Hightower Limited has invested 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 1,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 2,839 shares.

More notable recent VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does VivoPower International PLC’s (NASDAQ:VVPR) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VivoPower International PLC Confirms Date of Full Year Results Announcement and Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VivoPower International PLC Reports Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 52% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VivoPower Shares Rise More Than 100% After Update On Solar Portfolio Sale, New Contracts – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. The company has market cap of $16.20 million. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines.