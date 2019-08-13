GAMCO Investors (GBL) to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Upped Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake

GAMCO Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. GAMCO Investors Inc’s current price of $17.89 translates into 0.11% yield. GAMCO Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 9,310 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 29/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS FILES $500M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.84% STAKE IN BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 17/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.17% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) stake by 492.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 266,000 shares as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)’s stock declined 26.77%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 320,000 shares with $35.80M value, up from 54,000 last quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 381,283 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 7,372 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 9,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). S Muoio & Communication Limited Liability Co invested 1.25% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 15,481 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 12,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) or 342 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 10,889 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 416,420 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 204 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 16,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 16,503 shares.

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares Maintains Its Dividend Rate At 5.00% – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Associated Capital Group, Inc. Commences Offer to Exchange – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Media Mogul – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $495.36 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.96 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 28,914 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 96,024 shares. Axa reported 29,755 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 29,870 shares. Tributary Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Morgan Stanley has 41,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 11,478 shares. 2,077 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt. 3,328 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Vanguard Gp owns 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 2.04M shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $192 target. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Monday, March 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $137 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 12.