GAMCO Investors (GBL) to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding

GAMCO Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. GAMCO Investors Inc's current price of $17.65 translates into 0.11% yield. GAMCO Investors Inc's dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 4,539 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 65.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp analyzed 2.01 million shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)'s stock rose 30.11%. The Monarch Alternative Capital Lp holds 1.05 million shares with $9.13M value, down from 3.06M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.45 million shares or 5.28% less from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F stated it has 54,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,222 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) for 15,481 shares. Ameritas reported 342 shares stake. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited reported 669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Citigroup holds 0% in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) or 1,198 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 503,680 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 20,585 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0% or 16,503 shares. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). First Quadrant L P Ca reported 1,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0% invested in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL). Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $488.85 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.06% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. Oppenheimer maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications stated it has 1,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 28,625 shares. Pointstate Capital LP owns 162,900 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Grp Inc has 51.21M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shapiro Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26.65 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 14,633 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontfour Capital Ltd owns 725,289 shares. Aperio Ltd accumulated 0% or 104,561 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 389,711 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Md Sass Investors Svcs owns 2.36 million shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Com Ltd Llc accumulated 12,350 shares.