GAMCO Investors (GBL) to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Xylem Inc. (XYL)

GAMCO Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 24, 2019. (NYSE:GBL) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. GAMCO Investors Inc’s current price of $17.65 translates into 0.11% yield. GAMCO Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 4,437 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 17.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 09/05/2018 – GAMCO 1Q AVG AUM $42.5B; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO Investors to Nominate James Chadwick, Matthew Goldfarb, Justyn Putnam to Cincinnati Bell Board; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO EXITED DLB, BIIB, SMPL, AA, MAXR IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO Investors 1Q Rev $87.5M; 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO Announces $0.20 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 7.52% above currents $76.57 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. See Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $93 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 6,499 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 41,066 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 6,526 shares. Family Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,132 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,400 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 20,391 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 135,605 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Moreover, Atlanta Mgmt Communications L L C has 0.33% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 869,929 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 28,412 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Voya Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 125,071 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 494,391 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

