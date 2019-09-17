Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Holding; Portolan Capital Management Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 10,266 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 34,940 shares with $12.12 million value, down from 45,206 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $13.76B valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.01M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) stake by 28.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al acquired 9,455 shares as Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 42,921 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 33,466 last quarter. Bp Plc Spons Adr now has $128.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 14.00M shares traded or 97.64% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro; 30/04/2018 – BP Underlying Net Income Expected to Rise — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 8,200 shares to 122,207 valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 85,589 shares and now owns 2.52 million shares. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 31.81% above currents $38.54 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 23.00% above currents $233.85 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $28600 target. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $27500 target in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 30. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,661 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,134 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0% stake. 2,500 were accumulated by Trust Invest. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 219,690 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Com Natl Bank owns 882 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 2,578 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 72,627 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 2,586 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 663 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 79,207 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company reported 9,600 shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% or 8,953 shares in its portfolio.