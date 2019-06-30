Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Its Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Market Value Rose; Aldebaran Financial Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 11,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 444,933 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53 million, down from 456,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 2.95M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 93,765 shares. Invest House Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 4,375 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 94,762 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 17,650 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services has 2,087 shares. Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A invested in 23 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,033 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Bartlett And Communications Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.49% stake. Raymond James And owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 141,064 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fin Engines Advsrs Limited Liability holds 31,702 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 3,813 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,529 shares to 580,611 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gabelli Multimedia Trst Inc (GGT) by 38,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.65M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.75 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pnc Ser reported 1.19 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Limited holds 0.11% or 383,552 shares in its portfolio. Regions has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bank Of The West invested 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 12,386 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 125,590 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 40,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Sit Investment reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 77,791 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin stated it has 721 shares. 196 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 10,000 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership. York Capital Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.7% or 716,442 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,672 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).