Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Stake By $471,015; 5 Analysts Covering Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. HSBC maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Neutral 150.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Hold

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing One Tenth Class A Ordinary Share Old Target: $Equal-Weight 200.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: China Renaissance Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $175 Maintain

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 5,815 shares as Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 99,435 shares with $8.09M value, down from 105,250 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc Com now has $41.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 5.10M shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. 37,274 shares were sold by Mason Jeanne K, worth $2.68 million on Thursday, January 31. 1,638 shares were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T, worth $120,803 on Friday, February 1.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) stake by 22,750 shares to 899,218 valued at $38.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Team Inc Com (NYSE:TISI) was raised too.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 13 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Friday, February 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $72 target. Citigroup upgraded the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, January 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com holds 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 330,090 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.05% or 107,130 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 3,436 shares. Whitnell And, Illinois-based fund reported 4,267 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 98,414 shares. 16,990 are held by Security Natl Trust. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 4,153 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canal Insur reported 70,000 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1.94M shares. 20,703 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. 750 are held by Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated.

The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 3.45M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.